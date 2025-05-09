'Friends of steel' — Xi, Putin vow to strengthen cooperation ahead of Victory Day celebrations, slam US leadership

U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new pope and leader of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Pope Leo XIV, a senior cardinal announced on May 8 to crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square, according to Vatican News.
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), this marks the first time Ukrainian authorities have exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network conducting activities harmful to Ukraine.
George Simion, leader of Romania's far-right AUR party, who won the first round of the presidential election with nearly 40% of the vote, reiterated that if elected, he would oppose any further assistance to Ukraine and shift Romania’s focus inward.
"There is Turkey, which maintains channels of communication. And then, above all, there is the People's Republic of China, which, more than anyone else, has the means to make (Russian President Vladimir) Putin come to the negotiating table and soften his demands," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on May 8.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Moscow on May 9 to celebrate Victory Day, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
US President Donald Trump on May 8 called for a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia. Writing on Truth Social, Trump expressed his hope for "an acceptable ceasefire," with both countries "held accountable for respecting the sanctity of... direct negotiations."
President Volodymyr Zelensky had a "constructive" phone call with United States President Donald Trump on May 8, discussing the war, continued pressure on Russia, and a potential ceasefire.
The survey, conducted between April 24 and May 4, shows that 56.9% of respondents would not be willing to compromise on either territorial integrity or Ukraine’s pro-Western direction in any potential talks with Moscow.
Despite the Kremlin’s announcement of a May 8–11 truce, heavy fighting continued in multiple regions throughout the day.
'Friends of steel' — Xi, Putin vow to strengthen cooperation ahead of Victory Day celebrations, slam US leadership
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed their countries' relationship on May 8, vowing to increase cooperation in all areas, including military ties.
In a joint statement released during Xi's visit to Moscow amid the May 9 Victory Day celebrations, the two countries promised to "strengthen coordination in order to decisively counter Washington's course of 'dual containment' of Russia and China."
In a show of unity against U.S. President Donald Trump, the two countries disavowed "the promotion of hostile approaches toward Russia and China by third countries in various regions of the world, as well as the discrediting of Russian-Chinese cooperation."
The two countries also vowed to "contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine," while addressing the "root causes" of the war.
The statement on the Ukraine war alludes to phrasing that Russia has regularly used to justify its full-scale invasion, falsely claiming that it was pushed into war with Ukraine over NATO's perceived expansion.
China has strengthened ties with Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, becoming Moscow's leading supplier of dual-use goods that bolster Russia's defense industry.
While China has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the war, it has simultaneously criticized the U.S. and its allies for "exacerbating" the war by supplying weapons to Ukraine. NATO has labeled China a "decisive enabler" of Russia's aggression.
President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on April 17 that China is supplying weapons to the Russian military. His statement marks Kyiv's first confirmation that Beijing supports Russia's war effort by providing weapons.
Xi said earlier in the day on May 8 that he was pleased to take part in the Victory Day celebrations and that "China and Russia are ready to defend the truth about the history of World War II."
The Chinese president's visit to Russia is expected to last until May 10. During this time, the Chinese and Russian sides will hold talks in various formats, both between the two leaders and between delegations, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
During his three and a half hour meeting with the Chinese leader, Putin expressed his willingness to pay another official visit to China and emphasized that the governments of both countries are working to fully develop their bilateral relations.
Xi's presence in Moscow serves as an important boost to Putin amid ongoing negotiations brokered by the United States to put an end to the war in Ukraine.
While the Trump administration initially sought to overhaul relations with Russia, Trump has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress being made on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. On April 26, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be "tapping me along" in negotiations.
On May 8, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that the U.S. would be ready to "walk away" from the negotiating table if it does not see Russia making progress in negotiation to end the war.