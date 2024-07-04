France sends 41 power generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv amidst energy infrastructure damage

This audio is created with AI assistance

France has transferred 41 power generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv, whose energy infrastructure has been heavily damaged by Russian strikes, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on X.



Shelling by Russian forces has severely damaged Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to reduced electricity production and supply.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.

International partners, including France, are providing financial, technical, and material assistance to help Ukraine repair its energy facilities and ensure power supply to its population.



Ukraine's Energy Ministry announced to social media on July 2 that through an agreement with the European Commission, Ukraine has received 5,876 solar panels to help power hospitals across the country.

The state of Ukraine's electricity grid is expected to improve in August, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of state grid operator Ukrenergo, told Ukrainska Pravda on July 1.