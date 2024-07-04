Skip to content
France sends 41 power generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv amidst energy infrastructure damage

by Sonya Bandouil July 4, 2024 6:30 AM 1 min read
A woman looks at a generator that powers a cafe if there is a power cut on Nov. 5, 2022 in Kyiv, amid power outages due to Russia's attacks on the electric grid. Illustrative purposes only. (Photo credit: Ed Ram/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France has transferred 41 power generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv, whose energy infrastructure has been heavily damaged by Russian strikes, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on X.

Shelling by Russian forces has severely damaged Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to reduced electricity production and supply.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.

International partners, including France, are providing financial, technical, and material assistance to help Ukraine repair its energy facilities and ensure power supply to its population.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry announced to social media on July 2 that through an agreement with the European Commission, Ukraine has received 5,876 solar panels to help power hospitals across the country.

The state of Ukraine's electricity grid is expected to improve in August, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of state grid operator Ukrenergo, told Ukrainska Pravda on July 1.

Ukrenergo: Energy situation in Ukraine expected to improve in August
The strain on the country’s energy infrastructure will be alleviated after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed, which will provide more available capacity, while changes in the weather are also expected to help, according to Kudrytskyi, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine’s state…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
12:12 AM

Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead in Kharkiv.

Oleksandr Lapshin, a Kharkiv-based journalist and volunteer who disappeared in late May, was found dead on June 29, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov told Suspilne on July 3.
6:08 PM

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia's war.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."
