Ukraine receives nearly 6,000 solar panels to power hospitals

by Dmytro Basmat July 3, 2024 2:53 AM 2 min read
Through an agreement with the European Commission, Ukraine has received 5,876 solar panels to power hospitals across the country, Ukraine's Energy Ministry announced on social media on July 2. (Ukrainian Ministry of Energy/Telegram)
Through an agreement with the European Commission, Ukraine has received 5,876 solar panels to help power hospitals across the country, Ukraine's Energy Ministry announced to social media on July 2.

As Russia's attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure have increased, Ukrainians continue to face lengthy, daily interruptions in access to electricity.

The panels, which were produced by Italian manufacturer Enel, will produce a total capacity of approximately 2 megawatts of electricity for hospitals in Zhytomyr, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, and Odesa oblasts, the Energy Ministry said.

"In the conditions of constant attacks by Russia on Ukraine's energy system, the medical infrastructure becomes very vulnerable. Power outages affect the operation of hospitals," Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Liashko said in a statement.

"To enable medical institutions to provide uninterrupted medical care to patients, we are working on equipping them with alternative energy sources, including solar panels. This is an important step towards energy independence and the stable operation of medical institutions."

In its statement, the Energy Ministry noted that equipment used to install solar panels will be funded through the international Ukraine Energy Support Fund, and that number of hospitals receiving solar panels is expected to grow.

The agreement, dubbed "Ray of Hope," was spearheaded by Ukraine's health and energy ministries alongside the European Commission.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15.

Life in wartime Kyiv with blackouts
Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent months, leading to lengthy and almost daily interruptions in electricity supply all over Ukraine. In this video, the Kyiv Independent shows how Kyiv lives amid blackouts in the summertime.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Russian attack on Nikopol kills 4, injures 10.

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing four people and injuring 10, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
