Russian missiles strike energy infrastructure in Lviv Oblast, explosions heard in multiple cities

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched missile and drone attacks overnight on June 22, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions. In Lviv Oblast, a Russian missile struck a energy infrastructure facility causing a fire to break out, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage. Emergency crews are currently on-scene extinguishing the blaze.

Explosions were heard in the northwestern city of Lutsk in Volyn Oblast, and over Vinnytsia Oblast around 4:45 a.m local time, Suspilne reported.

Residents also reported hearing sounds of explosions around 5:30 a.m. local time in the city of Khmelnytskyi, according to Suspilne.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of missile threats on Ukraine's western and central regions.

At 4:50 a.m. local time, Poland announced that it had scrambled military jets to protect Polish airspace amid the Russian attack in western Ukraine.

No explosions or further damage were reported as of 5:45 a.m.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.