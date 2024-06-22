Skip to content
Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russia, Critical infrastructure, Russian attack
Russian missiles strike energy infrastructure in Lviv Oblast, explosions heard in multiple cities

by Dmytro Basmat June 22, 2024 5:51 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant located in Russian-occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched missile and drone attacks overnight on June 22, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions. In Lviv Oblast, a Russian missile struck a energy infrastructure facility causing a fire to break out, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported.

No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage. Emergency crews are currently on-scene extinguishing the blaze.

Explosions were heard in the northwestern city of Lutsk in Volyn Oblast, and over Vinnytsia Oblast around 4:45 a.m local time, Suspilne reported.

Residents also reported hearing sounds of explosions around 5:30 a.m. local time in the city of Khmelnytskyi, according to Suspilne.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of missile threats on Ukraine's western and central regions.

At 4:50 a.m. local time, Poland announced that it had scrambled military jets to protect Polish airspace amid the Russian attack in western Ukraine.

No explosions or further damage were reported as of 5:45 a.m.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
