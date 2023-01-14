Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Foreign Ministry: Zelensky wants to visit UN on the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion anniversary

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 4:06 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to visit the United Nations headquarters in New York to address the General Assembly on the eve of Feb. 24, First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova told the Associated Press on Jan. 14.

However, his trip will depend on the security situation in Ukraine, as intelligence services repeatedly warned Russia was planning “a very serious” offensive in early 2023.

“Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come,” Dzhaparova said, “but it’s still a question if there will be a security situation that will allow him to come.”

