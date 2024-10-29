Fire breaks out at Slovak factory producing artillery shells for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The premises of the ZVS Holding company, which produces artillery shells for Ukraine and other contractors, caught fire in the Slovak city of Snina, Slovak news outlet Dennik N reported on Oct. 29.

The fire broke out at 1:30 p.m. local time in a hydraulic press used for the three-dimensional molding of steel shell casings. By late afternoon, it had engulfed the oil tank and part of the roof of the production hall and had been localized.

As a result of the fire, two plant workers were poisoned by combustion products.

The company has not yet identified the cause of the fire, saying that it will be possible to determine it after the fire is completely extinguished. There is also no estimate of the damage or impact on the production itself.

ZVS holding added that no explosives are used at the Snina plant. All the shell casings are filled at another facility in Dubnica nad Vahom, where the semi-state enterprise's main operation is located.

Ukraine has long tried to ramp up domestic ammunition production to become more independent from Western partners. In the summer of 2023, Ukroboronprom said that it had already mastered the production of 82 mm mortar mines, 122 mm, and 152 mm artillery rounds, as well as 125 mm tank shells.

Earlier media reports cited Ukrainian officials hoping to begin producing "desperately needed" NATO-standard 155 mm artillery rounds in the 'second half' of 2024 at the earliest.

The Ukrainian government announced in September that Ukraine already produces its own 155 mm artillery ammunition.

Despite domestic efforts, the Ukrainian army still mainly depends on supplying 155 mm shells from partners as European countries join forces to buy the rounds outside Europe.