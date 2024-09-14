The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Ukraine launched production of 155-mm artillery shells, official says

by Natalia Yermak September 15, 2024 1:06 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The production of 155 mm artillery shells at Nammo, a Finnish-Norwegian-owned defense company in Karlskoga, Sweden, on April 2, 2024. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)
Ukraine already produces its own 155 mm artillery ammunition, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, the previous Strategic Industries Minister.

Kamishyn, who resigned from his post during the biggest wartime government reshuffle on Sept. 4, told Norwegian media Nettavisen that Ukraine's production of defense material doubled under his leadership.

"By the end of the year, it will have tripled. We continue to drive on," Kamishyn added.

Ukraine has long tried to ramp up domestic ammunition production to become more independent from Western partners. In the summer of 2023, Ukroboronprom said that it had already mastered the production of 82 mm mortar mines, 122 mm, and 152 mm artillery rounds, as well as 125 mm tank shells.

Earlier media reports cited Ukrainian officials hoping to begin producing "desperately needed" NATO-standard 155 mm artillery rounds in the 'second half' of 2024 at the earliest.

"This is a very complicated process. This is something that Ukraine has never done before," Kamyshin said, adding that he "can't say much" on the matter.

Despite domestic efforts, the Ukrainian army still mainly depends on supplying 155 mm shells from partners, as European countries join forces to buy the rounds outside Europe.

The U.S. also opened a new factory last May to produce 155 mm munitions for Ukraine and significantly increased production in some existing factories.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Natalia Yermak
