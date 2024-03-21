Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Ukroboronprom, Western aid, Shells
Edit post

Washington Post: Ukraine to start producing 155 mm shells in 'second half' of 2024 at the earliest

by Kateryna Hodunova March 21, 2024 10:14 AM 2 min read
An employee walks at the workshop of the "Forges de Tarbes" which produces 155mm shells, the munition for French Caesar artillery guns in use by the Ukrainian armed forces, in Tarbes, southwestern France, on April 4, 2023. (Lionel Bonaventure /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian defense industry representatives are considering launching domestic NATO-standard 155 mm shells production not until "the second half of this year," the Washington Post reported on March 20, citing an anonymous source from Ukraine's state-owned military enterprise Ukroboronprom.

NATO-standard 155 mm shells are necessary for the artillery systems supplied by Ukraine's Western allies.

As the U.S. aid of $60 billion for Ukraine remains stuck in Congress, facing an uphill battle in the Republican-led House of Representatives, Kyiv is being confronted with critical shortages of ammunition.

NATO-standard 155 mm shells are "desperately short supply" on the front, the Washington Post says. The Ukroboronprom official told the media outlet that production would not begin until "the second half" of 2024. The official did not provide any further details.

Ukraine is trying to ramp up its domestic ammunition production to become more independent from Western backers. In the summer of 2023, Ukroboronprom said that it had already mastered the production of 82 mm mortar mines, 122 mm and 152 mm artillery rounds, as well as 125 mm tank shells.

The next step for Ukraine's state-owned military enterprise was to launch the production of NATO-caliber rounds, but since then, no new information has been provided.

Delays in U.S. military assistance, caused by disputes in Congress, have already had a direct impact on the battlefield, contributing to the loss of the key front-line city of Avdiivka.

Several countries joined a Czech-led initiative to procure 800,000 sorely needed artillery shells for Ukraine.

Borrell wants to use 90% of Russian assets profits to buy arms for Ukraine
The remaining 10% would be allocated to the EU’s budget to boost Ukraine’s defense industry, Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels. The official said he would submit the proposal to member states on March 20.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.