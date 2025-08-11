Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Finland charges crew of Baltic tanker with ties to Russia over undersea cable damage

3 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Finland charges crew of Baltic tanker with ties to Russia over undersea cable damage
The detained Eagle S tanker, which damaged undersea cables in the Baltic Sea last month, off the coast of Porvoo, Finland, on Jan. 7, 2025. Finnish authorities deemed the tanker that's part of the fleet carrying Russian oil as not seaworthy after inspections onboard. (Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Finland has filed criminal charges against the top officers of a Baltic oil tanker over severe damage to undersea cables in December 2024 — one of several energy and telecommunications disruptions in the region that European officials have linked to suspected sabotage.

The National Prosecution Authority in Helsinki indicted the captain and two first officers of the Eagle S, a Cook Islands-registered tanker believed to be part of a "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil in violation of international sanctions.

Prosecutors accuse the three officers of aggravated criminal mischief for allegedly dragging the ship’s anchor more than 90 kilometers across the Gulf of Finland on Dec. 25, severing five electricity and telecom cables and causing nearly $70 million in damages.

"The disruption of electricity transmission and telecommunications cables with very high transmission capacity is also suspected to have caused a serious risk to energy supply and telecommunications in Finland," prosecutors said in a statement on Aug. 11.

The mariners, reportedly Georgian and Indian nationals, were not named. Finland has not directly accused Russia of involvement, but officials noted the Eagle S had just departed from a Russian port carrying oil products.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said weeks after the incident that it was "definitely" linked to Russia, and officials suspected from the outset that it bore "Kremlin fingerprints." The vessel was seized immediately after the damage occurred.

The incident was one of several cases of undersea infrastructure damage in the Baltic since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In October 2023, the Hong Kong-registered Newnew Polar Bear ruptured a gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, while the Chinese-flagged Yi Peng 3 severed two data cables off Sweden in November.

While some European officials believe such incidents may be part of a coordinated Russian sabotage campaign, Western intelligence agencies — including the CIA and counterparts in Nordic and Baltic countries — have cautioned that many of the cases may have been accidental, caused by poorly maintained ships and inadequately trained crews.

In pursuing the case, Finnish authorities aim to hold shadow fleet operators accountable without formally attributing the damage to Moscow.

Pekka Toveri, a former head of Finland’s military intelligence and now a member of the European Parliament, told the Washington Post that imposing severe penalties is key to deterring anyone from taking part in such acts of sabotage. He added that he still suspects Russia’s involvement, noting that future ship captains might think twice before following orders to drop an anchor on undersea cables or pipelines.

The damage linked to the Eagle S occurred amid a broader pattern of suspected Russian operations across Europe, including an alleged assassination plot targeting a German arms executive and arson attacks in Poland, Lithuania, England, and other countries.

Mobilization gridlock: How politics, policy, and public opinion are shaping Ukraine’s war effort
As Ukraine struggles to replenish front-line units after 42 months of all-out war, those in power prefer to avoid publicly commenting on mobilization efforts and the way it is conducted. Political experts say mobilization became a “toxic” and politicized issue, with high-ranking officials — from the president to ministers and lawmakers — trying to avoid being associated with the cause. “In my opinion, most politicians are afraid to raise this topic because it is controversial,” political analy
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
RussiaFinlandShadow fleetOilTelecommunications
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, August 12
Tuesday, August 12
Show More

Editors' Picks