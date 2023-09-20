Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian military claims successful strike on Black Sea Fleet command post near Sevastopol

by Nate Ostiller September 20, 2023 8:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukraine's Strategic Communications Directorate reported on Telegram that the country's military hit a Russian Black Sea Fleet command post near occupied Sevastopol, Crimea.

Videos showing explosions near the Russian airbase Belbek, near occupied Sevastopol, circulated on Telegram channels, the Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

It is unclear at this time the extent of the damage.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegally appointed Russian authorities in Sevastopol, stated that it was the result of a drone attack. He said that air defense shot down the drones and that the attack caused no casualties.

Since August 2022, explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea have been reported regularly.

In recent months, there were several high-profile strikes on Russian forces in the area, including using marine drones and rockets on Sept. 13 that damaged naval boats and military hardware.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
