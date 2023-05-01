Russian proxies in Crimea claim drone attacks on Sevastopol, Yevpatoriia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government of Sevastopol, said the city was attacked by drones on May 1, adding that one of the drones was shot down.

According to Krym Realii media outlet, sounds "similar to the work of air defense" were previously heard in the Crimean city.

Earlier the same day, sounds of anti-aircraft fire were reported in the town of Yevpatoriia, Krym Realii wrote.

Sergey Aksenov, the head of the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea, said that Russian air defenses had downed a drone in western Crimea, where Yevpatoriia is located.

Kyiv hasn't commented on the incidents yet.

On April 29, a large fire occurred at an oil depot at Kozacha Bay in Sevastopol. Razvozhaev said it was a drone attack, while Ukraine's military called the fire part of Ukraine's "preparations" for the awaited counteroffensive.

Since August 2022, explosions and fires have regularly been reported on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.

On Oct. 8, a massive explosion occurred on the Crimean Bridge, illegally built by Russia in 2018 to connect Russia with Crimea, partially destroying the portion that carried railway traffic.

Russia has occupied Crimea since it annexed the peninsula in 2014 in the wake of the EuroMaidan Revolution that ousted then-President Viktor Yanukovych.