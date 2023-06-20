Explosions reported in Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia just after 1 a.m. on June 20, the Suspilne news outlet reported on Telegram.

Air raid alerts were activated in the city and the surrounding oblast after midnight local time on June 20.

Zaporizhzhia has been heavily targeted by Russian artillery fire over the past several days, injuring civilians and damaging infrastructure.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast has also been a key fighting ground in Ukraine's counteroffensive, where a village was liberated in the southeastern part of the oblast on June 18.

Russia has also reportedly relocated some of their forces from from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to Zaporizhzhia sector to strengthen its presence there, where the Ukrainian military has reportedly made significant gains.