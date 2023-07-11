Exiled local authorities: Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian makeshift barracks in occupied Berdiansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

An alleged Ukrainian strike hit a local hotel turned into Russian military barracks in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the exiled local authorities wrote on July 11.

According to the Berdiansk City Military Administration, the hotel called Dune hosted some high-ranking representatives of Russia's military.

"The building was actually razed to the ground. Now they (Russian occupation forces) are dismantling the debris there. Many ambulances went in that direction," added the administration, which reports based on local sources.

Ukraine's military hasn't confirmed the strike yet.

Later, the Berdiansk City Military Administration reported that several more explosions were heard in the occupied city at around 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Attacks in Russian-occupied territories have become more frequent in recent months in what is likely part of Ukraine's counteroffensive, now underway in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.