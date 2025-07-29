Ukraine shows footage of FPV drones attacking Russian-held gas rig in first such deployment

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) released exclusive footage on July 29 showing the country's first deployment of first-person-view (FPV) drones on the high seas.

The video, showing a new phase in Kyiv's maritime drone warfare, documents a previously unreported Sept. 11, 2024, operation off the coast of occupied Crimea.

During the raid, Ukraine's Raven Group deployed FPV drones launched from boats in open waters to target Russian forces entrenched on the Petro Hodovalets gas production platform in the Black Sea, which Russia had converted into a military site.

HUR claims that the drones helped suppress Russian firepower, causing unspecified personnel and equipment losses.

0:00 / 1× Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) shows a naval drone operation off the coast of occupied Crimea in September 2024, at the footage published on July 29, 2025. (HUR/Telegram)

Russia has heavily fortified strategic points across occupied Crimea, including oil and gas platforms, since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Petro Hodovalets platform, previously used by Russian forces for surveillance and military logistics, was reported by Ukraine to be under its control as of September 2023.

The footage of the operation confirms the attack occurred in September 2024, a timeline later verified by HUR to the Kyiv Independent. This suggests a continued Russian presence on the platform.

FPV drones, small and agile devices often equipped with explosive payloads, have proven highly effective in damaging tanks, artillery, and other high-value targets at low cost.