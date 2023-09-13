European Parliament recognizes Lukashenko as 'accomplice' to Putin's crimes

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Parliament adopted a resolution on Sept. 13 officially recognizing Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko as an accomplice to the crimes of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko has enabled "Russia’s unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine" and therefore carries direct responsibility "for the destruction and damage caused to Ukraine," according to the resolution.

A future international tribunal on Russian crimes of aggression must therefore also investigate the leadership of Belarus, not just Putin, the resolution said. It also calls on member states to "take all the actions necessary" so that Belarusian officials can be prosecuted.

The European Parliament also denounced the deportation of 2,150 Ukrainian children to Belarus and condemned the Belarus Red Cross for their involvement.

The resolution also labels Belarus a "satellite state of Russia" and calls for Europe to apply the same sanctions against Belarus as it currently does against Russia.

Both countries should be put on the European Union's list of third countries that feature a high-risk of money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Athletes from neither country should be allowed to compete at international sporting competitions, the resolution added.