IOC not to formally invite Russia, Belarus to 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

by Martin Fornusek July 13, 2023 8:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not extend a formal invitation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris to the national teams of Russia and Belarus, the IOC informed on July 13.

Some 203 eligible national Olympic committees (NOCs) will receive their invitations to Paris on July 26, excluding Russia and Belarus due to their armed aggression against Ukraine.

Guatemala will also be excluded as its participation has been suspended since September 2022.

This decision does not extend to individual athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports. In March 2023, the IOC recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be again allowed to participate in international competitions, provided they do so as "individual neutral athletes."

The IOC has not yet taken a decision on Russian and Belarusian citizens competing as neutral athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games but promised to resolve the issue at an "appropriate time."

Over 30 countries have urged the IOC to continue its ban on Russia and Belarus from competing in international sporting events, including the 2024 Olympic Games.

Ukraine's government announced it will boycott all competitions with Russian or Belarusian athletes.

Media: 6 Russians in International Olympic Committee support war against Ukraine
Six Russian nationals affiliated with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, according to an investigation by the sports news outlet Tribuna, published on June 19. Tribuna added that they have notified the IOC but were ignored.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek


Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
