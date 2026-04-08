KI logo
Politics

European Commission uses JD Vance attack to bring attention to social media elections threat

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Chris Powers
European Commission uses JD Vance attack to bring attention to social media elections threat
European Union flags seen waving in front of the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Feb. 26, 2026 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The European Commission pushed back against allegations made by U.S. Vice-President JD Vance that it was interfering into Hungary’s forthcoming parliament election by bringing attention to what it considers the real threat to free and fair elections – the manipulation of social media platforms.

Vance is in Hungary for the last days before voters cast their ballots on April 12 in order to strum up support for his ideological ally Viktor Orbán, who polls suggest is set to lose to the Tisza party of Péter Magyar.

As part of that tour, Vance criticized the European Union on April 7, accusing “bureaucrats in Brussels” of working against the Hungarian people.

Spokespeople for the Commission repeatedly declined to comment directly on Vance’s remarks, aside from noting that they will use their diplomatic channels to convey concerns to their U.S. counterparts.

They did however push back on the substance of the comments, to not only say the EU is not interfering in Hungary’s election, but also to point at who is.

“Who is silencing political voices? It's online platforms. Who is manipulating algorithms? Again, online platforms. Who is boosting the visibility of the preferred choice? Online platforms,” said Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier.

After self-defining as a “European bureaucrat,” – a reference to the original JD Vance criticism – Regnier emphasized that the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which polices the behavior of these online platforms, is democratic.

The DSA is “endorsed by our member states and it received an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament,” Regnier said.

However, the threat of election interference persists despite such efforts. Russia sent social media specialists to Budapest in early March to support Orban’s campaign, and the U.S. government has repeatedly made known its support for the incumbent leader.

Orban has also made Ukraine a dominant theme of the election campaign both by blocking EU initiatives to support Kyiv and by trying to portray Ukraine as a threat.

That narrative both plays into the hands of Moscow, which seeks to deprive Ukraine of financial and material support, and appeals to the sentiments of some in the U.S. government which would like to see a return to business-as-usual with Russia.

read also

Ukraine’s Oschadbank dismisses Hungary’s claim of new evidence against seized convoy, calling it ‘falsified’
The new “evidence” reportedly includes a video of a Ukrainian official “falsifying documents in a gas station restroom” and his associates discussing “corruption-related payments.”
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan


European CommissionJD VanceElection InterferenceHungary
Avatar
Chris Powers

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He is tasked with reporting on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, April 8
Show More

Editors' Picks