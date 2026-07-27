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Ukrainian drones strike export terminal, oil infrastructure in latest deep strike attack on Russia

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by Francis Farrell
Ukrainian drones strike export terminal, oil infrastructure in latest deep strike attack on Russia
A screenshot from a video purportedly showing the results of a Ukrainian drone attack on a port facility in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on July 27, 2026. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

An export terminal on the Black Sea in Russia's Rostov Oblast was struck by Ukrainian drones as part of the latest mass attack on targets deep inside Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 27.

Two people were killed in the attack on the port facility in Rostov-on-Don, and a further five injured, Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar reported the following morning.

Another attack was reported on the nearby city of Taganrog, just east of the Ukrainian border.

The attack also included strikes on oil facilities in Russia's Udmurtia Republic and Yaroslavl Oblast, both northeast of Moscow and over 1,300 kilometers from Ukrainian territory.

Photos and videos from the attacks first emerged on the Telegram channel Exilenova+, which regularly collects videos filmed inside Russia showing the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes.

According to the channel, an oil reserve facility outside the city of Sarapul in Udmurtia, home to large oil reservoirs, was targeted.

Later, regional Governor Oleksandr Brechalov confirmed the attack, calling it the "largest mass attack" on the region in recent times.

"Thanks to our soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for their accurate work there, which until recently was the deep Russian rear," Zelensky said.

"With our retaliations, we are returning the war to Russia, so that in the end a decent peace has a chance."

Ukraine's military, including the General Staff and Unmanned Systems Forces, has not yet commented on the attacks.

Throughout 2026, Ukrainian forces have scaled up so-called "deep strike" attacks with drones and missiles into Russian territory, targeting military facilities, oil and gas infrastructure, and other dual-use enterprises.

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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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