Ukraine reports hitting 14 energy facilities in occupied Crimea over 3 days amid widespread power outages

Ukrainian drones have struck 14 energy facilities over the past three days in Russian-occupied Crimea, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi said on July 27, further aggravating power outages on the peninsula.

The report comes as the Russian-installed energy operator Krymenergo said on July 27 that power restrictions are in effect across Crimea, citing a "difficult" situation in the northwest, east, and south of the peninsula, following Ukrainian strikes.

"Outages are occurring on short notice, depending on the situation in each power grid area," Krymenergo said in a statement published on its website, adding that it is currently "not possible to supply electricity to some settlements on the peninsula."

The total number of energy facilities across Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea, now totals 154, according to Brovdi, known by his callsign "Madyar."

Brovdi listed 18 targets hit from July 25 to July 27 in the occupied territories, including substations in Simferopol and Feodosia in Crimea, as well as others in Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently confirm Brovdi's claim.

Ukraine has scaled up its long-range strikes across Crimea and deep inside Russia, while aslo targeting maritime logistics in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The strikes have targeted airfields, vessels belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, fuel and oil infrastructure, and military-industrial facilities in recent weeks.

The power situation worsened in Crimea in July, with Ukraine increasingly targeting energy facilities and Russian-installed authorities in the occupied peninsula reporting power disruptions. It comes amid Ukraine's intensified efforts to isolate occupied Crimea by hitting logistics routes, including bridges and maritime routes, and military infrastructure that sustain the peninsula over the summer.

Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said early on July 27 that the city's electricity supply has been "temporarily restricted" as a "necessary measure," adding that public services have switched to backup power supplies.

"It is required to alleviate the overload on power grids outside our region in order to prevent a failure of the entire power system," Razvozhaev said in a Telegram post.