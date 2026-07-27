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Ukraine reports hitting 14 energy facilities in occupied Crimea over 3 days amid widespread power outages

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by Asami Terajima
Ukraine reports hitting 14 energy facilities in occupied Crimea over 3 days amid widespread power outages
This photograph, taken earlier in May 2026 and published on May 17, 2026, shows the Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Forces, Robert Brovdi, known as "Madyar", during an interview with AFP in a command post at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian drones have struck 14 energy facilities over the past three days in Russian-occupied Crimea, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi said on July 27, further aggravating power outages on the peninsula.

The report comes as the Russian-installed energy operator Krymenergo said on July 27 that power restrictions are in effect across Crimea, citing a "difficult" situation in the northwest, east, and south of the peninsula, following Ukrainian strikes.

"Outages are occurring on short notice, depending on the situation in each power grid area," Krymenergo said in a statement published on its website, adding that it is currently "not possible to supply electricity to some settlements on the peninsula."

The total number of energy facilities across Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea, now totals 154, according to Brovdi, known by his callsign "Madyar."

Brovdi listed 18 targets hit from July 25 to July 27 in the occupied territories, including substations in Simferopol and Feodosia in Crimea, as well as others in Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently confirm Brovdi's claim.

Ukraine has scaled up its long-range strikes across Crimea and deep inside Russia, while aslo targeting maritime logistics in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The strikes have targeted airfields, vessels belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, fuel and oil infrastructure, and military-industrial facilities in recent weeks.

The power situation worsened in Crimea in July, with Ukraine increasingly targeting energy facilities and Russian-installed authorities in the occupied peninsula reporting power disruptions. It comes amid Ukraine's intensified efforts to isolate occupied Crimea by hitting logistics routes, including bridges and maritime routes, and military infrastructure that sustain the peninsula over the summer.

Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said early on July 27 that the city's electricity supply has been "temporarily restricted" as a "necessary measure," adding that public services have switched to backup power supplies.

"It is required to alleviate the overload on power grids outside our region in order to prevent a failure of the entire power system," Razvozhaev said in a Telegram post.

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Unmanned Systems ForcesUkrainian attackUkraineRussiaAzov seaCrimeaKerchRussian-occupied UkraineAttacks on Russia
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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