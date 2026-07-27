Ukraine war latest: Ukraine reports hitting 14 energy facilities in occupied Crimea over 3 days amid widespread power outages

Key developments on July 27:

Ukraine reports hitting 14 energy facilities in occupied Crimea over 3 days amid widespread power outages

Last gas station between Kharkiv and Poltava destroyed as Russian attacks kill 9, injure 76 over past day

Organizer of exhibition struck in deadly Russian ballistic missile attack remanded in custody

Ukrainian drones strike export terminal, oil infrastructure in latest deep strike attack on Russia

Ukrainian drones have struck 14 energy facilities over the past three days in Russian-occupied Crimea, Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said on July 27, further aggravating power outages on the peninsula.

The report comes as the Russian-installed energy operator Krymenergo said on July 27 that power restrictions are in effect across Crimea, citing a "difficult" situation in the northwest, east, and south of the peninsula following Ukrainian strikes.

"Outages are occurring on short notice, depending on the situation in each power grid area," Krymenergo said in a statement published on its website, adding that it is currently "not possible to supply electricity to some settlements on the peninsula."

A total of 154 energy facilities have been struck across Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea, according to Brovdi, known by his callsign "Madyar."

Brovdi listed 18 targets hit from July 25 to July 27 in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, including substations in Simferopol and Feodosia in Crimea, as well as others in Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm Brovdi's claim.

Ukraine has scaled up its long-range strikes across Crimea and deep inside Russia, while also targeting maritime logistics in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The strikes have targeted airfields, vessels belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, fuel and oil infrastructure, and military-industrial facilities in recent weeks.

The power situation worsened in Crimea in July, with Ukraine increasingly targeting energy facilities and Russian-installed authorities in the occupied peninsula reporting widespread power disruptions. It comes amid Ukraine's intensified efforts to isolate occupied Crimea by targeting supply lines, including bridges and maritime routes, as well as the military infrastructure sustaining Russian forces on the peninsula.

Russian-installed Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said early on July 27 that the city's electricity supply has been "temporarily restricted" as a "necessary measure," adding that public services have switched to backup power supplies.

"It is required to alleviate the overload on power grids outside our region in order to prevent a failure of the entire power system," Razvozhaev said in a Telegram post.

read also Ukraine reports hitting 14 energy facilities in occupied Crimea over 3 days amid widespread power outages

Last gas station between Kharkiv and Poltava destroyed as Russian attacks kill 9, injure 76 over past day

Russian forces have destroyed all gas stations along the highway between Poltava and Kharkiv, with the last one struck in the town of Valky on July 26, according to regional officials.

Russia has systematically targeted gas stations in Ukraine in recent months, even as Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian refineries have contributed to a fuel crisis across Russia and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

Speaking on live TV, Kharkiv Oblast Council member Oleksandr Skoryk urged motorists to carry enough fuel for journeys along the affected section of the highway.

The stretch of road, part of the pan-European E40 highway, is also one of the two main logistics routes from Kyiv to front-line areas in eastern Ukraine.

According to Skoryk, around 80 of the roughly 200 gas stations destroyed by Russian strikes across Ukraine were in Kharkiv Oblast.

For now, attacks on gas stations have failed to induce a larger fuel crisis in Ukraine, which has developed a modern, diversified fuel market.

In total, Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine Ukrainian civilians and injured a further 76 over the past day, regional authorities reported in the morning.

In a rare daytime attack, Russian forces struck a supermarket in the northern city of Chernihiv, killing two people, including a 10-year-old girl. Another 25 people, including four other children, were wounded, said Governor Viacheslav Chaus, who announced a day of mourning for July 27.

A total of two people were killed and 13 wounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as Russian forces attacked 45 settlements in the front-line region, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In Kharkiv, a 40-year-old woman was killed, with 22 other people injured across the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces attacked ships and port infrastructure in Mykolaiv overnight, killing two men aged 50 and 48 at the site and damaging three civilian ships, regional authorities said.

In a separate attack, two civilians were injured in an overnight attack with a Molniya-type drone.

A total of nine people were injured in northeastern Sumy Oblast, regional authorities said.

Three civilians were wounded in front-line Donetsk Oblast, including two in Kramatorsk and one more in the largely-destroyed city of Dobropillia, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Two civilians, including a 6-year-old boy, were injured in Russian attacks on front-line Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

read also Last gas station between Kharkiv and Poltava destroyed as Russian attacks kill 9, injure 76 over past day

Organizer of exhibition struck in deadly Russian ballistic missile attack remanded in custody

The organizer of an exhibition at which 11 people were killed when it was struck during a Russian ballistic missile attack was remanded in custody for 60 days on July 27.

The event took place on July 24 just outside Kyiv and was being attended by members of the Ukrainian defense industry when it was hit.

Eleven people died and around 100 others were injured.

Vasyl Honcharuk, head of the Armada association, which organized the event, appeared in court in Kyiv on July 27 charged under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (culpable negligence that caused the death of people).

He was remanded in custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail, Suspilne reported.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko previously said his office had opened two criminal investigations, including into a possible violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as possible negligence in organizing and holding the event.

The incident has raised questions about how Russia could obtain the information needed to target a public event which was being held at a private sports complex.

"No details about the event or its location" were publicly available before the attack, with the invitation shared only through closed industry channels and appearing online only afterward, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry told the Kyiv Independent.

While the council was not the organizer, the spokesperson said that "neither the invitation nor the registration link disclosed the venue."

read also Organizer of exhibition struck in deadly Russian ballistic missile attack remanded in custody

Ukrainian drones strike export terminal, oil infrastructure in latest deep strike attack on Russia

An export terminal on the Black Sea in Russia's Rostov Oblast was struck by Ukrainian drones as part of the latest mass attack on targets deep inside Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 27.

Two people were killed in the attack on the port facility in Rostov-on-Don, and a further five injured, Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar reported the following morning.

Another attack was reported on the nearby city of Taganrog, just east of the Ukrainian border.

The attack also included strikes on oil facilities in Russia's Udmurtia Republic and Yaroslavl Oblast, both northeast of Moscow and over 1,300 kilometers from Ukrainian territory.

Photos and videos from the attacks first emerged on the Telegram channel Exilenova+, which regularly collects videos filmed inside Russia showing the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes.

According to the channel, an oil reserve facility outside the city of Sarapul in Udmurtia, home to large oil reservoirs, was targeted.

Later, regional Governor Oleksandr Brechalov confirmed the attack, calling it the "largest mass attack" on the region in recent times.

"Thanks to our soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for their accurate work there, which until recently was the deep Russian rear," Zelensky said.

"With our retaliations, we are returning the war to Russia, so that in the end a decent peace has a chance."

Ukraine's General Staff later confirmed the strike on the export terminal in Rostov.

Meanwhile, the Unmanned Systems Forces reported striking 18 electric substations in the occupied territories of Ukraine, with 14 of them in Crimea alone.

According to Unmanned Systems Forces commander Brovdi, 154 such targets have been struck across Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine in July, part of a larger effort to make Russia's hold on the peninsula untenable.

Throughout 2026, Ukrainian forces have scaled up so-called "deep strike" attacks with drones and missiles into Russian territory, targeting military facilities, oil and gas infrastructure, and other dual-use enterprises.