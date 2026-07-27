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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,440,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by Francis Farrell
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,440,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
An armored vehicle equipped with a large metal cage and additional camouflage covering travels along a road protected by anti-drone nets in Donetsk Oblast, on June 20, 2026. (Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,440,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 26.

The number includes 1,590 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,225 tanks, 25,032 armored combat vehicles, 126,302 vehicles and fuel tanks, 46,831 artillery systems, 1,969 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,519 air defense systems, 439 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 2,039 unmanned ground vehicles, 34 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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