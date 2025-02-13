Skip to content
China proposes to host Trump-Putin talks without Ukraine's Zelensky, WSJ reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 13, 2025 9:38 AM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump (Center L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (Center R) at Finland's Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese officials have proposed arranging a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the idea has been met with skepticism, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Feb. 13, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the publication, Beijing made the offer through intermediaries, suggesting a U.S.-Russia summit without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's participation.

The White House declined to confirm whether it had received China's proposal but dismissed it as "not viable at all," according to a U.S. official quoted by WSJ.

Trump announced on Feb. 12 that he had spoken with Putin and that their first in-person meeting would take place in Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine. The extent of Ukrainian involvement in these talks remains unclear.

China has deepened its ties with Russia since the start of the Kremlin's full-scale war against Ukraine and has become Moscow's leading source of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

Beijing has long positioned itself as a potential mediator in the conflict, dispatching envoy Li Hui on diplomatic missions in Europe while criticizing Western military aid to Ukraine.

Western officials remain wary of Beijing's deepening ties with Moscow, with NATO labeling China a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war.

Despite its diplomatic efforts, Beijing is cautious about taking any steps that could jeopardize its close relationship with the Kremlin, according to a WSJ source.

US special envoy Kellogg to visit Kyiv as part of European tour, State Department confirms
While in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg is expected to meet with officials and civilians affected by nearly three years of war, the announcement said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns.

Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.