Macron, Zelensky discuss 'practical steps' for deploying peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation on the front line and the possibility of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in a phone call on Jan. 13.

The idea of deploying a peacekeeping force on the ground in Ukraine has gained traction in recent months as European nations prepare to play a greater role in Kyiv's defense once U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

"(W)e discussed the French initiative to deploy military contingents in Ukraine," Zelensky said following the call.

"We considered practical steps for its implementation, possible expansion, and involvement of other countries in this process."

Macron has put forth the idea of sending troops to Ukraine in some capacity since February 2024. With

Zelensky and Macron previously discussed the possibility of a peacekeeping force in a meeting on Dec. 18. In their trilateral meeting with Trump in Paris on Dec. 7, Trump reportedly said he wants European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer also plans to visit Ukraine in the coming weeks to discuss the potential deployment of an international peacekeeping force, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 10.

Zelensky and Macron agreed to meet in the near future to further discuss plans to achieve security guarantees, including the possible deployment of peacekeepers.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Kursk Oblast, amid a renewed offensive by Ukrainian forces in the region. Zelensky highlighted Ukraine's current air defense priorities and ongoing need for high-precision long-range weapons.