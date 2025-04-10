The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Putin will not be tried in absentia while president, Euronews reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 11, 2025 1:33 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on July 31, 2024. (Maxim Shemetov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
The Council of Europe's special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine will not try Russian President Vladimir Putin in absentia for as long as he remains in office, Euronews reported on April 10, citing unnamed European officials.

The international tribunal, which is still in the process of being established, was first proposed by the Council of Europe following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

While the purpose of the tribunal is to investigate and prosecute Russia's war crimes, Putin will not be tried in absentia, according to two European officials who spoke with Euronews.

The same condition will also apply to other high-level Russian officials, including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Putin, Mishushtin, and Lavrov will only be put on trial if they are physically present at the tribunal — an unlikely scenario, given Russia's continued attacks, disregard for international law, and lack of cooperation with the West.

Putin and other Russian officials may be tried in absentia after they leave office, officials said.

According to ome European Union official who spoke with Euronews, the provision on trials in absentia was included as a "compromise" and is now a "done deal."

"At the end of the day, it's about politics and bargaining," the EU official said.

Since the start of Russia's invasion, the international community has discussed different ways to address Russia's crime of aggression in Ukraine.

In January 2023, a core group of countries and political bodies (including the European Parliament, NATO's Parliamentary Assembly, and Council of Europe) met for the first time to discuss the establishment of a special tribunal.

In March 2025, the core group met for the 14th and final time to complete the necessary technical legal documents for the establishment of the special tribunal within the Council of Europe.

The legal documents include a bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe, the statute of the special tribunal, and an agreement detailing the special tribunal's management. The provision on trials in absentia was included in these documents.

Kyiv is expected to sign the bilateral agreement on May 9.

‘Putin is pure evil’ — Trump’s spiritual advisor on Russia’s war against Ukraine
When U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine last month, the man described as his “spiritual advisor,” Pastor Mark Burns, backed the decision. This week, Burns is urging him to send Kyiv more tanks, fighter jets, and air defense. “I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

