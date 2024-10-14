EU sanctions Iran over missile shipments to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU on Oct. 14 adopted sanctions against seven individuals and seven entities over Iran's missile and drone shipments to Russia amid its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Brussels joins the U.S. and other Western powers that have slapped sanctions on Iran after it was revealed that Tehran supplied Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles to Moscow.

The EU's sanctions list newly includes individuals and entities responsible for the development and transfer of drones and missiles for use by Russia.

"The Iranian regime's support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is unacceptable and must stop," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

"I therefore welcome the adoption of our sanctions against individuals and entities in response to Iran's drone and missile transfers to Russia."

The listings include three Iranian airlines – Saha Airlines, Mahan Air, and Iran Air – as well as two procurement companies and two producers of propellant used to launch the missiles.

The Council of the EU also sanctioned Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari and top officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, including its Aerospace Force Space Division.

Restrictive measures were further imposed against managing directors of the EU-listed companies Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries (HESA) and Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO).

Moscow and Tehran have deepened military and political ties since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Iran supplying Russia with Shahed attack drones and missiles.

After meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that the two countries "are actively working together in the international arena" and their "assessments of events taking place in the world are often very close."