Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Vladimir Putin, Iran, Russia, central Asia
Edit post

Putin meets with Iranian President Pezeshkian for first time

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 11, 2024 4:12 PM 2 min read
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on Oct. 11, 2024. (Iranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iran's recently elected President Masoud Pezeshkian in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on Oct. 11.

It was the first time the two leaders had met.

"We are actively working together in the international arena and our assessments of events taking place in the world are often very close," Putin said.

The Russian state-run media outlet TASS reported that Putin and Pezeshkian would discuss a number of bilateral issues, as well as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The meeting occurred against the backdrop of an international forum that leaders of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Tajikistan were invited to, among others.

The Turkmen capital is hosting the forum called "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development," dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi.

Pezeshkian won Iran's runoff election in July earlier this year, defeating hard-liner Saeed Jalili. Internationally recognized monitors were not present to verify the results or guarantee the fairness of the election.

The runoff election was triggered by the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister in a helicopter crash in May.

Russia’s Toretsk offensive: Another Donbas town could fall as West delays weapons talks
Russia’s invading army is racing against the weather clock, trying to seize yet more towns in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region before the ground gets muddy this autumn and temperatures later plunge. The coal mining town of Toretsk is on the verge of falling to Moscow’s forces, an
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:48 AM

Russia expands visa-free entry for Georgian citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree on Oct. 10 expanding visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in Russia, as Moscow continues to cozy relations with Tbilisi amid concerns over the country's democratic backsliding.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.