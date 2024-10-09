Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Shahed drones, Russia, Drones, War
Edit post

Ukraine hits Russian base storing Shahed drones in Krasnodar Krai, military claims

by Kateryna Denisova October 9, 2024 10:01 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purpose. A downed Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military struck a base storing Iranian Shahed-type drones Russia uses for daily attacks against Ukraine near the village of Oktyabrsky in Russia's Kranodar Krai on Oct. 9, the General Staff reported.

Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war. Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 1,300 such drones in September, launching them on a daily basis for an entire month.

About 400 attack drones were reportedly stored at the Russian base.

According to the statement, the attack was carried out by Ukraine's Navy and units of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The subsequent detonation was recorded after the attack, the General Staff said.

"According to the results of objective control, an accurate hit on the target was recorded," the military said, without elaborating on the scale of the damage.

"The destruction of the Shahed drones storage base will significantly reduce the ability of the Russian occupiers to terrorize civilians in Ukrainian cities and villages," the General Staff added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Overnight on Oct. 9, a Ukrainian drone strike set ablaze a Russian weapons depot storing North Korean ammunition in Bryansk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

"According to available information, missiles and artillery weapons, including those that came from North Korea, as well as guided aerial bombs, were stored on the territory of the warehouse," it said.

Russian drone attacks against Ukraine reach record levels but experts warn of worse to come
For the first time since the full-scale invasion, Russia launched drone attacks on cities and towns across Ukraine on a daily basis for an entire month. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 1,339 Shahed-type kamikaze drones targeted the country in September, 1,107 of which were shot down, with some
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.