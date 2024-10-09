Ukraine hits Russian base storing Shahed drones in Krasnodar Krai, military claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military struck a base storing Iranian Shahed-type drones Russia uses for daily attacks against Ukraine near the village of Oktyabrsky in Russia's Kranodar Krai on Oct. 9, the General Staff reported.

Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war. Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 1,300 such drones in September, launching them on a daily basis for an entire month.

About 400 attack drones were reportedly stored at the Russian base.

According to the statement, the attack was carried out by Ukraine's Navy and units of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The subsequent detonation was recorded after the attack, the General Staff said.

"According to the results of objective control, an accurate hit on the target was recorded," the military said, without elaborating on the scale of the damage.

"The destruction of the Shahed drones storage base will significantly reduce the ability of the Russian occupiers to terrorize civilians in Ukrainian cities and villages," the General Staff added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Overnight on Oct. 9, a Ukrainian drone strike set ablaze a Russian weapons depot storing North Korean ammunition in Bryansk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

"According to available information, missiles and artillery weapons, including those that came from North Korea, as well as guided aerial bombs, were stored on the territory of the warehouse," it said.