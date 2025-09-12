KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

EU renews Russia sanctions despite pushback from Hungary, Slovakia

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
EU renews Russia sanctions despite pushback from Hungary, Slovakia
EU flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 28, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The European Union agreed on Sept. 12 to extend sanctions for another six months against more than 2,500 individuals and entities accused of supporting Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and undermining its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The sanctions list includes President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, top military officials, lawmakers, oligarchs, propagandists, mercenaries, and individuals responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories—a war crime for which Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court.

EU ambassadors approved the extension during a meeting in Brussels, as confirmed by the Danish presidency of the EU Council. The talks went down to the wire, narrowly avoiding the legal deadline of Sept. 15.

The main source of delay came from Hungary and Slovakia, which requested the removal of certain names from the blacklist. While no individuals were removed for political reasons, an unspecified number of entries were taken off for technical reasons. Earlier this year, Hungary succeeded in having three individuals delisted.

The Danish presidency also proposed changing the renewal process to a 12-month cycle to reduce the potential for veto-based delays. That proposal was ultimately rejected, leaving the six-month renewal schedule intact.

Hungary and Slovakia have regularly used their veto power during sanctions discussions, often to extract concessions—a practice that has frustrated several other EU member states. While both countries have criticized sanctions policy, they have so far stopped short of blocking sanctions entirely.

The EU had previously attempted to introduce a 12-month sanctions framework to shield Russia’s €210 billion in frozen assets from similar veto threats. That effort also failed.

The decision to extend existing measures comes as Brussels and Washington coordinate efforts to intensify pressure on the Kremlin. While the U.S. pushes for punitive tariffs on Russian oil buyers like China and India, the European Commission is finalizing a 19th package of sanctions. That round is expected to include measures targeting Russia’s "shadow fleet" and companies facilitating sanctions evasion.

The EU has also reiterated its pledge to phase out Russian fossil fuels by the end of 2027.

NATO to launch ‘Eastern Sentry’ in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
The Russian attack on Poland exposed serious holes in NATO’s air defenses.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image
European UnionRussiaSanctions against Russia
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 12
Video
Can Ukraine’s oil strikes shift Russia's war?

Ukraine is striking oil refineries deep inside Russia — but it’s not really the oil they’re after. The Kyiv Independent’s Dominic Culverwell explains how Ukraine’s drone campaign targets the high-tech equipment Russia cannot easily replace under sanctions.

 (Updated:  )
Prince Harry, Polish and UK foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s visit came days after the largest Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace during a mass strike on Ukraine, in what Polish officials describe as a "deliberately targeted" strike and provocation.

Ukraine-Russia peace talks on 'pause,' Kremlin says.

When asked about the Ukraine-Russia talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov replied that communication channels have been established and exist, but as of now, "it’s more accurate to say there is a pause" in dialogue.

Show More

Editors' Picks