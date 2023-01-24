Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU on government reshuffle: ‘We welcome Ukrainian authorities taking corruption allegations seriously’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2023 5:57 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union welcomes the fact that the Ukrainian government is taking corruption allegations against high-ranking officials seriously, Ana Pisonero, a representative of the European Commission, said on Jan. 24, following the most significant governmental reshuffle in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

“We have taken into account reports that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating these cases. You know, the general rule is that we do not comment on ongoing investigations, but we welcome the fact that the Ukrainian authorities are taking this seriously,” Pisonero said.

At the same time, she said, as part of the EU membership process, Ukraine is expected to further strengthen its fight against corruption, particularly at a high level.

Pisonero noted that Ukraine has already taken several measures in the field of anti-corruption, including the appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the initiation of the process for selecting a new chief of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

“Of course, there will be small further actions to strengthen anti-corruption institutions,” Pisonero said.

Earlier on Jan. 24, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed six government officials and greenlighted the firing of five governors. The reshuffle came after a series of journalist investigations alleged misappropriation of funds among several top officials.

The European Commission will assess Ukraine’s progress on the reforms toward membership in the EU in the fall of 2023. In June, Ukraine was granted candidate status.

Membership in the EU has long been a key aspiration for Ukraine, which is reflected in the Ukrainian Constitution among the main goals.

In September, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has the ambition to become a full-fledged member of the EU in two years.

To achieve that goal, the country must fulfill European Commission conditions on issues related to justice, the rule of law, and anti-corruption efforts and then proceed with the negotiation process regarding EU membership.

Governors, government officials lose jobs in biggest reshuffle since start of full-scale war
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.