Prime minister concerned over delay in selection of NABU chief.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 17 that he was concerned about delays in the selection of a new head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

The appointment of an independent NABU chief who is free from political influence has been one of the key requirements of Ukraine’s Western partners. It is also a key condition for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The term of the NABU's previous chief, Artem Sytnyk, expired in April 2022.

Shmyhal said that five out of nine stages for selecting a new NABU chief had been completed.

However, candidates are yet to finish a practical assignment, pass a competency assessment, and have interviews with the selection panel.

“I am sure that two weeks are quite enough to complete these procedures and submit a list of three candidates for the post by Jan. 31,” Shmyhal said.

On Jan. 16, the commission said 22 candidates had been selected for the competition’s next stage.

Ukraine’s progress towards opening EU accession talks will be evaluated twice this year, with an interim oral assessment taking place in the spring.

Membership in the European Union has long been a key aspiration for Ukraine, which is reflected in the Ukrainian Constitution among the main goals.

In September, Shmyhal said that Ukraine had the ambition to become a full-fledged member of the EU in two years.

To achieve that goal, the country needs to fulfill European Commission conditions on issues related to justice, the rule of law, and anti-corruption efforts, and then proceed with the negotiation process regarding EU membership.