News Feed, Russia, European Union, Belarus, Economy, War
EU farmers warn Russian fertiliser ban risks price surge, AFP reports

by Olena Goncharova April 9, 2025 7:45 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purpose. Farmers use combine harvesters to harvest a wheat field near the city of Bila Tserkva on Aug. 4, 2023 in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European farmers have voiced concern over the EU’s proposed plan to phase out Russian fertiliser imports, warning that the move could sharply increase prices.

Dominique Dejonckheere of the farmers' organization Copa-Cogeca said Russian fertilisers remain "the most competitive in terms of price," due to established logistics, adding that farmers feel "forgotten" by policymakers, according to AFP.

The European Commission aims to halt imports from Russia and Belarus—totaling 3.6 million tonnes valued at $1.41 billion (1.28 billion euros) in 2023—to limit revenue flowing to Moscow's war effort and reduce the EU’s dependency on hostile suppliers.

Duties on these imports would rise gradually starting this summer, becoming "prohibitive" within three years.

However, Brussels has proposed offsetting potential price hikes by removing import duties on fertilisers from North Africa, Central Asia, the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, and Nigeria. Fertilizers Europe, an industry group supporting the plan, praised the move, arguing that cheap fertilisers from Russia and Belarus have been "seriously distorting the market and undermining fair competition."

Farmers fear that without adequate measures, the policy could force many into financial difficulties.

Amaury Poncelet, a cereal and sugar beet farmer from Belgium, highlighted that rising costs are "a major concern," adding that "Some colleagues are already in the red. We understand that we need to help Ukraine and annoy the Russians, but it is us who will bear the brunt."

Author: Olena Goncharova

