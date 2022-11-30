Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU clarifies Ukrainian casualty estimates in von der Leyen's speech: 100,000 figure referred to dead and wounded

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 30, 2022 2:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The confusion was initially caused in a video posted by the European Commission President on Nov. 30 regarding a future court for Russian war crimes, in which she mentioned that "100,000" Ukrainian military had been killed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Not only did this number seem much higher than existing estimates, but the figure is held in top secrecy by the Ukrainian military. The video was soon deleted and reposted with that sentence cut out.

Dana Spinant, deputy chief spokeswoman and Director for Political Communication for the European Commission, soon clarified on Twitter that the 100,000 figure was meant as a rough estimate of total Ukrainian military casualties, including both dead and wounded.

Responding to Ukrainian Pravda's requests to comment on the figure, Bohdan Senyk, head of the Press Service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reiterated Ukraine's position of operational secrecy regarding casualty figures. "We cannot confirm this figure, we emphasize that the losses of the Ukrainian army are official information and are subject to restrictions on publication," he said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.