Estonian parliament calls for 'concrete steps' on Ukraine's NATO accession at Vilnius summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Estonian parliament adopted a statement in support of Ukraine's NATO accession on May 17.

The statement urges NATO allies to invite Ukraine to join the alliance and formulate "concrete and unequivocal steps" needed to speed up the accession process at the July NATO summit.

"Ukraine's victory over Russia waging a war of aggression and Ukraine's subsequent accession to NATO is the only way to ensure a rules-based world order, lasting peace, and the security of European democratic countries," the parliament wrote.

The Polish Senate previously adopted a similar resolution. The senators backed Ukraine's accelerated NATO accession following the example of Sweden and Finland.

Ukraine applied for a fast-track NATO accession on Sept. 30 after Moscow claimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. However, until Russia's war against Ukraine ends, the country's prospects of NATO membership seem to remain low.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized in an interview on May 15 that Ukraine's victory against Russia would be the starting point to move forward with NATO membership.

The upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius this July will likely include a multi-year program concerning how the military alliance can help Ukraine "transition from Soviet-era standards, doctrines, and equipment," which will also help in its accession process, according to Stoltenberg.

NATO will not issue a formal invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance at the summit, according to official sources interviewed by the Washington Post.