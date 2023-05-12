Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Polish Senate approves resolution on Ukraine's fast-track NATO accession

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 12, 2023 1:32 PM 3 min read
Senate (the upper house of the Polish parliament) in Warsaw, Poland on Feb. 1, 2018. (Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Senate of Poland backed Ukraine's accelerated NATO accession following the example of Sweden and Finland and urged for the alliance's July summit to be a key step on this path, according to a resolution unanimously approved on May 11, Polskie Radio reported.

"After a year of a terrible war, we know that Ukraine, standing up to Russia, protects Europe and is a key link protecting the continent from aggression from the east," the resolution reads, as cited by the Polish broadcasting service. "Defenders need real support through closer political and military cooperation with NATO countries."

According to the document, the Polish Senate believes Ukraine's accession to NATO should be a political decision - like it was with Finland and Sweden.

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications in May 2022 to join NATO after years of military neutrality. Finland officially became the 31st member of the North Atlantic Alliance on April 4, 2023, while Sweden is still waiting for its bid to be approved.

Finland, like Ukraine, borders Russia. However, rather than responding with military action when it became a NATO member, Russia simply attempted to downplay the move.

Kuleba pens op-ed on why NATO must admit Ukraine
Finland’s NATO accession showed that fears Ukraine joining the military alliance would “provoke” Russia were unwarranted, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in an op-ed for Foreign Affairs published on April 25.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

The resolution says the two Nordic countries "were invited to join NATO by a procedure that had never been used before" and called on the alliance members to apply a similar fast-track procedure to Ukraine.

The Polish senators added that Ukraine should receive "much more than in previous statements about the open door policy" during the upcoming summit in Vilnius. It should become an important stage of Ukraine's preparation for full-fledged NATO membership, they emphasized in the resolution.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv on April 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that Ukraine needed "something more than the format of our relations which exist today" and that the country needed a clearer indication of when it was joining NATO.

At the meeting, the NATO chief reaffirmed his personal support for Ukraine's future NATO membership. "I will speak clearly," Stoltenberg said at the briefing, "Ukraine's rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO."

Ukraine applied for a fast-track NATO accession on Sept. 30 after Russia claimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. However, until Moscow's war against Ukraine ends, the country's prospects of NATO membership seem to remain low.

Stoltenberg says ‘Ukraine will join NATO,’ vows support despite Russia’s ‘reckless nuclear rhetoric’
Brussels – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg vowed on April 3 that the alliance would continue supporting Ukraine despite Russia’s “dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric.” He added that Kyiv can win the war and become a full-fledged NATO member one day. Responding to the Kyiv Independent a…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.