Estonian court sentences soldier for spying for Russia

An Estonian Defense Forces member was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to aiding Russian intelligence, Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR reported Oct. 7. The Viru County Court convicted Estonian citizen Ivan Dmitriev of carrying out and supporting intelligence activities against Estonia.

Estonia, a NATO and EU member bordering Russia, has increasingly accused Moscow of subversive activities and hybrid operations in the Baltic region.

According to the indictment, between March and May 2025, Dmitriev collaborated with Aleksandr Bobkov, an officer with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Border Guard Operational Department.

Acting on Bobkov's behalf, Dmitriev passed on information to the FSB about the Estonian Defense Forces, local life in Narva, Estonia's third-largest city, and the movements of defense forces in the city.

Estonia's State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas said Dmitriev, an active member of the Estonian Defense Forces who handled drone operations, posed a significant threat to Estonia's security.

"Russia considers various information it manages to gather about Estonia to be important," Olev-Aas said. "The rapid prevention of crimes against the state and the prosecution of people recruited by Russian intelligence agencies is part of national defense, especially in today's situation."

Taavi Narits, deputy director general of the Estonian Internal Security Service, said security officers arrested Dmitriev as he prepared to travel to Russia to meet his handler following a defense exercise.

According to ERR, the ruling has not yet entered into force and can be appealed to the Tartu Circuit Court.

The case comes amid growing concern in Estonia over Russian espionage operations across Europe.

In August, Tallinn declared a senior Russian diplomat persona non grata for allegedly attempting to undermine Estonia's constitutional order and legal system.

In January 2024, Estonian authorities arrested Viacheslav Morozov, a political science professor at the University of Tartu, who was later convicted of spying for Russia and sentenced to six years in prison.