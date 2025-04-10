Estonia passes law targeting Moscow-linked church ties.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Estonian parliament passed a law on April 9 that will require religious organizations to cut ties with foreign institutions that incite violence or hatred, mandating the Estonian Orthodox Church to sever its connection with the Moscow Patriarchate.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign influence in Estonia's religious sphere if it threatens national security, constitutional order, or public order or if it promotes military aggression or incites war, according to the parliament's press service.

The Estonian Orthodox Church, which operates under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church, also known as the Moscow Patriarchate, will be directly impacted.

According to Estonian public broadcaster ERR, the church will be compelled to cut ties with Moscow when the law, which still requires presidential approval, takes effect.

The Moscow Patriarchate has openly supported Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Patriarch Kirill, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly endorsed the war, describing Putin's rule as a "gift from God" and blessing Russian military operations.

Kirill's stance has deepened divisions within the global Orthodox community and led to legal action in Ukraine, where authorities placed him on a wanted list in December 2023 for violating the country's territorial integrity.

Estonian officials have previously accused the local Orthodox Church's leadership of sympathizing with Russian aggression.

Estonia's parliament had already designated the Russian Orthodox Church as an "institution sponsoring the military aggression of the Russian Federation" in a resolution passed on May 6, 2024.

Estonia, a vocal supporter of Ukraine and a NATO frontline state, has taken a firm stance against Russian influence since the start of the invasion.