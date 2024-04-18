Ukraine introduces scheduled blackouts in 3 regions amid Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Scheduled blackouts were introduced in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts after recent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the Energy Ministry reported on April 18.

The schedules were implemented for all Kharkiv Oblast residents, while in Donetsk Oblast and the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, restrictions were imposed at industrial facilities.

According to the ministry's statement, the restrictions are still in effect in Kharkiv Oblast and Kryvyi Rih as of the morning of April 18.

Russia has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

The damages from the recent strikes led to blackouts in several Ukrainian settlements, including Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In some regions, restrictions were implemented for households and industrial consumers to reduce electricity usage.

The Energy Ministry said that Ukraine also used emergency energy assistance from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia to supply settlements during the peak hours on April 17.

Foreign electricity transmissions operators were also assisting Ukraine as of the morning of April 18.

The foreign supply represented 1% of the daily electricity usage on April 17 and could rise to 2% later, according to the ministry's calculations.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry also called on the citizens to reduce electricity usage in the evening hours from 7 to 10 p.m.

"Considering the severe damage caused by the enemy's attacks on the energy system, a sharp temperature drop, and corresponding increase load on the energy system, reasonable electricity consumption is vital," the statement said.