Drone strikes hit industrial sites in several Russian regions

A series of drone attacks targeted industrial facilities in Russia's Ryazan, Penza, and Samara oblasts overnight on Aug. 2, according to local media and regional officials.

In Ryazan, an oil refinery was reportedly struck, with videos shared on social media showing a large pillar of fire near the site. Regional officials confirmed a drone attack but did not specify the facility involved.

Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said debris from a drone fell on the territory of an unspecified enterprise and that emergency crews were addressing the damage.

In Penza, the Elektropribor plant was allegedly targeted, according to the Telegram monitoring channel Exilenova+. Pro-Russian Telegram channels reported five explosions over the city. Regional officials have not publicly commented on the incident.

In the Samara region, the Novokuibyshevsky oil refinery, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city of Samara, was reportedly on fire following a drone strike. Videos posted on local Telegram channels appeared to show flames rising from the refinery.

Samara Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed a drone strike in the region but did not name the specific facility. He said mobile internet access has been temporarily restricted and that the Samara airport was closed following the incident.

Both Elektropribor and the Novokuibyshevsky refinery are subject to international sanctions. The refinery is owned by Rosneft, a Russian state-controlled energy company sanctioned by the United States in 2014 following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.

Additional drone attacks were also reported in the Lipetsk and Voronezh regions. Authorities have not provided further details.

The reported strike across Russia come just a day after Moscow launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Kyiv on July 31, killing at least 31 people and injuring 179 in one of the deadliest attacks on Ukraine's capital since the start of the full-scale invasion.