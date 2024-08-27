Skip to content
Drone swarms play key role in Ukraine's Kursk incursion, Times reports

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2024 11:18 AM 2 min read
DJI Matrice reconnaissance drones, bought during 'The Army of Drones' program, are set up ready for test flights in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, on August 2, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)
Swarms of drones were crucial in helping Ukraine identify possible areas for ground attacks during the Kursk incursion and in isolating Russian forces, The Times reported on Aug. 26.

The tactical success of Kyiv's cross-border incursion took many by surprise, with observers praising the effective use of combined arms like tanks, artillery, and drones.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including models provided by the U.K., allowed Ukraine to gather intelligence on Russian positions and help plan ground attacks.

Interceptor drones allow jamming of Russian electronic warfare systems, and dive-bombing drones target Russian heavy weaponry, The Times wrote.

Ukrainian drone teams also passed information on Russian crossings over the Seim River that guided subsequent HIMARS strikes, according to the outlet.

Ukraine successfully struck three stationary bridges and at least one pontoon crossing over the river, threatening to isolate some 3,000 Russian troops between Ukrainian-held positions.

A map of claimed Ukrainian advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of Aug. 20, 2024. Stationary bridges were hit in the settlements of Glushkovo, Zvannoe, and Karyzh. Source: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

As of Aug. 20, the Ukrainian military said it controlled 1,263 square kilometers (488 square miles) and over 90 settlements, including the town of Sudzha. The numbers do not account for the additional advances as of Aug. 27, which have not yet been fully disclosed by Ukraine's military.

Along with Latvia, the U.K. is leading the drone coalition that supplies Kyiv with much-needed UAVs. As unmanned systems play an increasingly important role on the battlefield, Ukraine established a separate military branch to oversee their operations.

Earlier this year, London pledged 325 million pounds ($416 million) to purchase over 10,000 "cutting-edge" drones for Ukraine.

Bloomberg wrote in February that the U.K. and other partners are working to provide Kyiv with AI-enabled drones that could swarm Russian targets simultaneously.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
