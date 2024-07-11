Skip to content
Drone coalition plans to set up fund for Ukraine with first pledge of $49 million

by Kateryna Denisova July 11, 2024 11:24 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a drone with an attached 3D version of an explosive as he trains to drop explosives from a drone in a secret location in Lviv Oblast on May 12, 2023. (Photo: Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several countries aim to join the U.K.-led drone coalition fund enabling joint procurement for rapid drone deliveries to Ukraine, a statement by defense ministers issued on July 10 read.

Under the memorandum of understanding, which was signed during the NATO summit, the Netherlands, the U.K., Latvia, New Zealand, and Sweden have already pledged 45 million euros ($49 million). More donations are anticipated.

The drone coalition aims to supply Kyiv with one million FPV (first-person view) drones. The members are also working to provide Ukraine with other types of drones, including reconnaissance, strike drones, AI-upgraded drones, as well and counter-drone capabilities.

"Through the drone coalition, we will be seeking joint procurement initiatives to utilize and expand national industrial capacities," the statement read.

Riga, a leader of the drone coalition along with London, will send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine in July, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million).

Ukraine is also working to scale up domestic production, aiming to produce at least 1 million drones in 2024. Kyiv employs long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting military infrastructure such as airfields and logistics, as well as oil refineries and depots.

