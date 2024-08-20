Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Kursk Oblast, Kursk incursion
Edit post

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Hodunova August 20, 2024 9:03 PM 2 min read
Ukraine has advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast, taking control of 93 settlements
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi at an undisclosed location on Feb. 10, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine has captured 1,263 square kilometers (488 square miles) of Russian territory to date. These figures could not be independently verified by the Kyiv Independent.

The Ukrainian military's unprecedented operation, ongoing for nearly two weeks, has led to the capture of the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast and the alleged destruction of all three bridges over the Seim River near the border with Ukraine.

Syrskyi described the wider front line situation as challenging, with Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged along a 1,040-kilometer (649-mile) front.

He noted that Ukrainian efforts are concentrated in the Slobozhanskyi direction, which includes Kharkiv, Sumy, and Luhansk oblasts, as well as in the Donetsk and Tavriia directions, encompassing Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts.

He added that the Russian army is conducting a maneuver defense, shifting forces from other areas to block Ukrainian advances.

The operation in Kursk Oblast aims to create a security zone, halt shelling of civilian areas in Sumy Oblast, and outpace the enemy.

On Aug. 10, the Russian government announced a "counter-terrorist operation" in Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts, which border Ukraine, and began evacuations in these regions, including to Russian-occupied areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Crimea.

Ukraine’s ‘buffer zone’ in Kursk Oblast – here’s what you need to know
Ukraine aims to establish a buffer zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 18, as he outlined some of the strategic aims of the ongoing operation. “It is now our primary task in defensive operations overall to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:03 PM

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:57 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 4.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 19, injuring four civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 69 separate attacks on the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.