BREAKING: Zelensky confirms full capture of Russian town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in his address on Aug. 15 that Ukrainian forces had captured the entire Russian town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian troops had taken control of more than 80 settlements in Kursk Oblast during the ongoing operation, Zelensky added.

Ukraine is establishing a military administration in the town of Sudzha, according to Zelensky.

Earlier on Aug. 15, Syrskyi said that Ukraine established the first military administration in the Ukrainian-held parts of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which will be led by General Eduard Moskaliov, a former commander of the Joint Forces.

Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast advanced 35 kilometers deep and controlled 1,150 square kilometers of Russian territory, Syrskyi said in his report. In total, 82 Russian settlements are under Ukraine’s control as of Aug. 15, according to Syrskyi.

Sudzha is located less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Ukraine, while the city of Kursk lies 85 kilometers (53 miles) to the northeast of Sudzha.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Aug. 9 that Ukrainian troops reached the western outskirts of the town. Ukrainian soldiers posted video footage later, claiming to be in Sudzha.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, said on Aug. 13 that the incursion, which had been launched by Ukraine on Aug. 6, aims to prevent Moscow from sending reinforcements to the front in Donetsk Oblast. It is also designed to disrupt Russian logistics and halt cross-border attacks in lieu of Ukraine’s long-range strikes with Western arms, which remain under unofficial restrictions from partners.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Aug. 14 that Ukraine’s military is creating a “security zone” on Russian territory to protect Ukrainian border areas. Vereshchuk said that Ukraine would be conducting humanitarian operations in the area, including creating safe corridors for civilians to evacuate — both toward Ukraine and to other parts of Russia.

International humanitarian organizations will also be allowed to enter the area to support the civilian population and monitor the situation, she added.