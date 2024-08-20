Russian pontoon crossing in Kursk Oblast 'disappears' in possible blast, RFE/RL reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

One of at least two pontoon bridges built by Russia over the Seim River in Kursk Oblast is no longer visible in satellite imagery, and smoke was detected in the area, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Aug. 19.

The news came shortly after Ukraine allegedly struck the third and final stationary bridge over the river in the Glushkovsky district, threatening to cut off Russian supply lines in the area amid Kyiv's ongoing incursion.

Citing images recorded by NASA satellites, RFE/RL said that the pontoon bridge built by the Russian military between Zvannoe and Glushkovo – the two settlements that hosted two of the targeted fixed bridges – is no longer visible as of Aug. 19.

The footage also recorded smoke rising 500 meters away from the pontoon crossing's previous spot, "presumably from an explosion," RFE/RL wrote.

There has been no official report of a possible attack against the crossing.

Russian forces began setting up pontoon crossings across the Seim River in the wake of Ukrainian attacks against the stationary bridges. Another pontoon bridge, built east of Glushkovo, is still visible as of Aug. 19, the outlet said.

Kyiv confirmed successful attacks against the bridges in Zvannoe and Glushkovo but is yet to comment on the attack against Karyzh, the westernmost of the three settlements. The Air Force declined to comment following a request by the Kyiv Independent.

The loss of the crossings across the Seim River could present a serious challenge to Russian troops stationed in the Glushkovsky district, who are lodged between the river to the north, Ukraine's Sumy Oblast to the west and south, and Ukrainian-held territories of Kursk Oblast to the east.

The three reportedly damaged bridges on the Seim River and the Ukrainian-held territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of Aug. 19, 2024. Source: Institute for the Study of War. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Kyiv's unprecedented operation has been ongoing for two weeks, with the Ukrainian allegedly military capturing 92 settlements and more than 1,250 square kilometers.

The operation aims to create a "buffer zone" on Russian territory, halt cross-border strikes against Ukrainian soil, and divert Russian reinforcements from Ukraine's east, the Ukrainian leadership said.