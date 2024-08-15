Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Ukraine deploys British Challenger 2 tanks in Russia incursion, media report

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2024 2:36 PM 2 min read
Tank crews from Ukraine's armed forces being trained to use a Challenger 2 main battle tank by members of the British Army prepare to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, in Lulworth Camp, UK, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
British Challenger 2 tanks have been used during Ukraine's cross-border incursion into Russia that has been ongoing since last week, the BBC and Sky News reported on Aug. 15, citing undisclosed sources.

The U.K. Defense Ministry previously confirmed that there has been no change of policy and Ukraine has the right to use British-supplied weapons – except for long-range Storm Shadow missiles – on Russian territory.

While the ministry did not comment on what specific weapons this entails, sources told the BBC and Sky News that this includes the modern Challenger 2 tanks, 14 of which have been in service with Ukraine at least since January 2023.

At least one British tank was confirmed as destroyed in September 2023.

Equipped with state-of-the-art targeting technology and advanced armor, the Challenger 2 is considered to be superior to the Soviet-era tanks currently operated by both sides in the war.

Kyiv and its partners have remained tight-lipped about the equipment used in the incursion, focused in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Russian media have reported on the use of American Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, as well as German Marders.

Ukraine's 82nd Air Assault Brigade, which has been operating the Challenger tanks, is reportedly one of the units involved in the Kursk incursion. It remains unclear how many British tanks were deployed and at what capacity.

Ukraine has achieved tactical success in its Kursk incursion, claiming to control 74 Russian settlements as of Aug. 13. Military experts quoted by the BBC said that the quick pace of advance was thanks to the effective use of combined arms like armored vehicles, artillery, and drones.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:58 PM

Russian drone strike in Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 medics, police report.

Separately, the Hospitallers Medical Battalion wrote on Facebook that one of their volunteer medics, 34-year-old Oleksandra Mulkevych, was killed in the line of duty. Hospitallers did not specify the details of how Mulkevych was killed, and it is not clear if she was one of the medics killed in Kharkiv Oblast.
4:00 PM

Russian court orders to freeze Linde UK subsidiary assets.

The arbitration court in St. Petersburg ruled to freeze the assets of Linde Russia UK Limited, a subsidiary of German-based Linde chemical company, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Aug. 14, citing Russian court documents.
