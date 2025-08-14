Drone reportedly hits apartment building in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, officials say 13 injured

A drone struck the roof of a residential building in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Aug. 14, injuring at least 13 people, according to Russian officials, state media, and local Telegram channels.

Residents heard the sound of an incoming drone before an explosion, Telegram channels reported. The blast occurred in the city center near Voroshilovsky Avenue, according to the independent Russian Telegram channel Astra, which published images showing damage to a building.

Shot and Baza, Telegram channels linked to Russian security services, also published a video showing a fixed-wing drone crashing into the building. The footage cannot be independently verified.

Acting regional Governor Yuri Slyusar said two of the injured were hospitalized.

"Several apartment buildings on Telman and Lermontovskaya streets in Rostov were damaged due to a drone attack," Slyusar said on his Telegram channel.

"Emergency services and Rostov administration officials have been dispatched to the scene."

Rostov-on-Don lies roughly 230 kilometers (140 miles) from the front line in Ukraine. Ukrainian and Russian forces regularly exchange drone strikes amid Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian fixed-wing drones between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Moscow time — seven over the Belgorod Oblast and one over Kursk Oblast. The ministry did not mention Rostov-on-Don in its statement.

Ukraine has not commented on the alleged strike, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.