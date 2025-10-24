Drone attack damages residential building in Moscow Oblast, authorities claim

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A residential building was damaged in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, amid a drone attack overnight on Oct. 24, local authorities claimed.

A drone flew into an apartment on the 14th floor of the building, Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported in a post to Telegram.

"Five people were injured, including a child. Four were promptly taken to hospitals where they are receiving necessary medical care," he said.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the details.

Ukraine's army regularly strikes military infrastructure within occupied territories and deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) claimed on Oct. 23 that an operation killed three Russian paratroopers in the Russian city of Stavropol.

The mission occurred on Oct. 22. HUR gave no specific details of how they were killed, saying only that the "loud event" took place at a military checkpoint in the city.

"The soldiers and officers of this unit have been actively participating in hostilities in Ukraine since 2014 and have 'distinguished themselves' by numerous war crimes during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation," the agency said.

On Oct. 22, explosions also rocked an ammunition plant in the central Russian city of Kopeysk, local media reported.

Blasts were reported near the "Plastmass" factory with emergency services responding to the incident, independent outlet Astra reported.

The plant produces ammunition for Russia's military and is subject to sanctions imposed by Ukraine's allies, according to open-source data.

Kopeysk is located just over 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.