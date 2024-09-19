The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Andrzej Duda, Poland, United States, US elections
Edit post

Trump's campaign appearance with Polish President Duda canceled, sources tell Reuters

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 20, 2024 12:47 AM 2 min read
Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda at Trump Tower on April 17, 2024, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has canceled his previously planned campaign appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Reuters reported on Sept. 19, citing sources familiar with Trump's campaign schedule.

The previous day, anonymous sources told Reuters that Trump planned a joint appearance with Duda at a monument at a Polish-American Roman Catholic shrine near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The reasons for the cancelation were not specified. It is unknown if Trump and Duda plan to meet elsewhere on the campaign trail.

Foreign leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky and Duda, are convening in New York City over the next few days for the 79th General Assembly of the U.N.

"Probably, yes," Trump answered when asked by a reporter if he plans to meet Zelensky during his visit to the U.S. He did not provide additional details on any planned meeting.

Pennsylvania is a battleground state in the U.S. presidential election and boasts a large Polish-American population. Vice President Kamala Harris leveraged the Polish-American community in a critique of Trump during the Sept. 10 debate, also held in Pennsylvania.

"Why don't you tell the 800,000 Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania how quickly you would give up for the sake of favor and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch," she said.

Duda, a nationalist politician, has expressed staunch support for Ukraine's defense against Russia while maintaining that Poland's interests come first and forging close ties with Trump and other U.S. Republicans.

Trump and Duda met in New York City in April to discuss a range of foreign policy issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine.

US Ambassador Brink: ‘We have some sense of contours of Zelensky’s victory plan’
The Kyiv Independent spoke with the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Sept. 19 on the sidelines of the National Media Talk, an annual journalism conference held in Kyiv, and supported by USAID and Internews. The following is the transcript of the interview: The Kyiv Independent: Thank yo…
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Rudenko
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:06 PM

Bulgaria to ask EU to suspend egg imports from Ukraine.

"When the import of a certain type of product or commodity — vegetables, meat, eggs — reaches certain limits that the European Commission has outlined in advance, then we can activate the mechanism of banning their import. We are currently doing this in terms of eggs," Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Georgi Takhov said.
9:01 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden, Harris in White House on Sept. 26.

"The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
5:00 PM

Polish FM reportedly suggests UN mandate and referendum in Crimea.

"We could put it under a U.N. mandate with a mission to prepare a fair referendum after checking who the legal residents are and so on... And we could postpone it for 20 years," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski suggested as one possible option, according to Interfax-Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.