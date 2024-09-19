Trump's campaign appearance with Polish President Duda canceled, sources tell Reuters

This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has canceled his previously planned campaign appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Reuters reported on Sept. 19, citing sources familiar with Trump's campaign schedule.

The previous day, anonymous sources told Reuters that Trump planned a joint appearance with Duda at a monument at a Polish-American Roman Catholic shrine near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The reasons for the cancelation were not specified. It is unknown if Trump and Duda plan to meet elsewhere on the campaign trail.

Foreign leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky and Duda, are convening in New York City over the next few days for the 79th General Assembly of the U.N.

"Probably, yes," Trump answered when asked by a reporter if he plans to meet Zelensky during his visit to the U.S. He did not provide additional details on any planned meeting.

Pennsylvania is a battleground state in the U.S. presidential election and boasts a large Polish-American population. Vice President Kamala Harris leveraged the Polish-American community in a critique of Trump during the Sept. 10 debate, also held in Pennsylvania.

"Why don't you tell the 800,000 Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania how quickly you would give up for the sake of favor and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch," she said.

Duda, a nationalist politician, has expressed staunch support for Ukraine's defense against Russia while maintaining that Poland's interests come first and forging close ties with Trump and other U.S. Republicans.

Trump and Duda met in New York City in April to discuss a range of foreign policy issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine.