The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, US aid, Shells, ammunition
Edit post

Zelensky visits Pennsylvania ammunition plant to thank workers

by Olena Goncharova September 23, 2024 6:11 AM 2 min read
An employee handles 155 mm caliber shells after the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S. on April 16, 2024. (Charly Truballeau / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a Pennsylvania ammunition factory under tight security on Sept. 22 to personally thank the workers producing some of the most crucial munitions for Ukraine’s defense against Russian forces.

Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat who greeted Zelensky at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, shared the president’s straightforward message: "Thank you. And we need more," the Associated Press reported.

The Scranton facility, one of the few in the U.S. manufacturing 155 mm artillery shells, has ramped up production over the past year. The Pennsylvania factory announced in August that it was boosting production of 155 mm artillery shells from 24,000 rounds per month to 36,000. Ukraine has already received over three million of these shells from the U.S.

The 155 mm shells produced at the Scranton plant are designed for howitzer systems, large towed guns with long barrels capable of firing at different angles. These howitzers can hit targets from 24 to 32 kilometers (15 to 20 miles) away, making them crucial for ground forces to destroy enemy positions from a safe distance.

Zelensky said he conveyed his appreciation to all the workers at the plant.

"It is in places like this where you can truly feel that the democratic world can prevail," he wrote on X. "Thanks to people like these — in Ukraine, in America, and in all partner countries — who work tirelessly to ensure that life is protected."

Zelensky is set to address the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 24 and 25, before heading to Washington on Sept. 26 for meetings with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. His visit aims to bolster ongoing support for Ukraine.

Zelensky begins visit to US, will share ‘victory plan’ with allies
According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, he will visit an unspecified location in Pennsylvania and then travel to New York City and Washington, D.C. “Of course, I will present the ‘victory plan’ to all the leaders of the partner countries,” he added.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.