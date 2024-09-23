Zelensky visits Pennsylvania ammunition plant to thank workers

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a Pennsylvania ammunition factory under tight security on Sept. 22 to personally thank the workers producing some of the most crucial munitions for Ukraine’s defense against Russian forces.

Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat who greeted Zelensky at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, shared the president’s straightforward message: "Thank you. And we need more," the Associated Press reported.

The Scranton facility, one of the few in the U.S. manufacturing 155 mm artillery shells, has ramped up production over the past year. The Pennsylvania factory announced in August that it was boosting production of 155 mm artillery shells from 24,000 rounds per month to 36,000. Ukraine has already received over three million of these shells from the U.S.

The 155 mm shells produced at the Scranton plant are designed for howitzer systems, large towed guns with long barrels capable of firing at different angles. These howitzers can hit targets from 24 to 32 kilometers (15 to 20 miles) away, making them crucial for ground forces to destroy enemy positions from a safe distance.

Zelensky said he conveyed his appreciation to all the workers at the plant.

"It is in places like this where you can truly feel that the democratic world can prevail," he wrote on X. "Thanks to people like these — in Ukraine, in America, and in all partner countries — who work tirelessly to ensure that life is protected."

Zelensky is set to address the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 24 and 25, before heading to Washington on Sept. 26 for meetings with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. His visit aims to bolster ongoing support for Ukraine.