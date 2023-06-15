Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Denmark, Norway to give additional 10,500 artillery shells to Ukraine

by Olesya Boyko June 15, 2023 2:49 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian artillerymen of the Aidar battalion work with artillery shells on a front line position near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on April 22, 2023, amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance


Denmark and Norway will supply Ukraine with additional 10,500 artillery shells, Danish Defense Ministry announced on June 15.

The two countries will assemble 9,000 shells, each donating different components, to give to Ukraine. In addition, Denmark alone will provide 1,500 complete artillery shells and 500 grenades.

"The Ukrainians continue to have a great and urgent need for ammunition for their fight against Russia. Together with other EU and NATO countries, Denmark is in the process of responding with a number of different measures. Together with Norway, we can now send more than 10,000 complete artillery rounds within a short time," said Acting Defense Minister of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen.

Denmark and Norway have previously had a similar collaboration of assembling shells for Ukraine together. The two pledged 8,000 artillery shells in April.

According to Pentagon officials, Ukrainian troops use more than 90,000 155 mm shells per month.

Earlier on June 12, Denmark said it would send Ukraine 250 million Danish kroner ($36 million) worth of ammunition. Denmark had also launched a new program to help Ukraine — an investment fund with 1 billion Danish kroner ($133 million).

The country will increase its spending on defense assistance to Ukraine by 17.9 billion Danish kroner (about $2.6 billion) in 2023-2024.

Ukraine makes gains 1 week into counteroffensive but decisive battle yet to begin
Ukraine’s large-scale counteroffensive, anticipated for months, spearheaded by new Western tanks and armored vehicles, has finally begun. No longer limited to shaping operations or localized counterattacks, evidence shows the beginning of major Ukrainian offensive pushes to break through fortified…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Olesya Boyko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.