Denmark, Norway to give additional 10,500 artillery shells to Ukraine

Denmark and Norway will supply Ukraine with additional 10,500 artillery shells, Danish Defense Ministry announced on June 15.

The two countries will assemble 9,000 shells, each donating different components, to give to Ukraine. In addition, Denmark alone will provide 1,500 complete artillery shells and 500 grenades.

"The Ukrainians continue to have a great and urgent need for ammunition for their fight against Russia. Together with other EU and NATO countries, Denmark is in the process of responding with a number of different measures. Together with Norway, we can now send more than 10,000 complete artillery rounds within a short time," said Acting Defense Minister of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen.

Denmark and Norway have previously had a similar collaboration of assembling shells for Ukraine together. The two pledged 8,000 artillery shells in April.

According to Pentagon officials, Ukrainian troops use more than 90,000 155 mm shells per month.

Earlier on June 12, Denmark said it would send Ukraine 250 million Danish kroner ($36 million) worth of ammunition. Denmark had also launched a new program to help Ukraine — an investment fund with 1 billion Danish kroner ($133 million).

The country will increase its spending on defense assistance to Ukraine by 17.9 billion Danish kroner (about $2.6 billion) in 2023-2024.