Denmark to supply Ukraine with $36 million worth of ammunition

Denmark will send Ukraine 250 million Danish kroner ($36 million) worth of ammunition, Denmark's acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told the Politiken newspaper on June 12.

Without disclosing many details, the ministers revealed that the package will include 2,000 artillery shells.

"Ukraine has succeeded in keeping the Russians at bay. Now, the time has come to respond in kind. For this, (Ukraine needs) to have the necessary capabilities. This also includes ammunition," Rasmussen commented.

The officials said that the package is based on a specific request by Kyiv, adding that the discussion on further support continues.

The acting defense minister reiterated Denmark's pledge to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets but refused to discuss the supply of the aircraft at the moment.

On May 19, Denmark joined the "fighter jet coalition," the international initiative to supply Ukraine with F-16s and train Ukrainian pilots.

"We are open to discussing – once we have made the training efforts – whether we should go one step further and donate F-16 fighter jets," Poulsen said when announcing the move.