Denmark to supply Ukraine with $36 million worth of ammunition

by Martin Fornusek June 12, 2023 10:43 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian artillery batteries fire on the Bahkmut frontline in Donetsk Oblast on May 28, 2023. (Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Denmark will send Ukraine 250 million Danish kroner ($36 million) worth of ammunition, Denmark's acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told the Politiken newspaper on June 12.

Without disclosing many details, the ministers revealed that the package will include 2,000 artillery shells.

"Ukraine has succeeded in keeping the Russians at bay. Now, the time has come to respond in kind. For this, (Ukraine needs) to have the necessary capabilities. This also includes ammunition," Rasmussen commented.

The officials said that the package is based on a specific request by Kyiv, adding that the discussion on further support continues.

The acting defense minister reiterated Denmark's pledge to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets but refused to discuss the supply of the aircraft at the moment.

On May 19, Denmark joined the "fighter jet coalition," the international initiative to supply Ukraine with F-16s and train Ukrainian pilots.

"We are open to discussing – once we have made the training efforts – whether we should go one step further and donate F-16 fighter jets," Poulsen said when announcing the move.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
